Edinburgh Christmas tree collection 2018: pick-up dates and where to leave your tree

A real Christmas tree looks lovely in your home - but it’s not always the easiest thing to get rid of after the festive season.

The City of Edinburgh Council are offering their annual free Christmas tree collection service this year, and they will recycle the trees into compost.

Not sure how to get rid of your Christmas tree in Edinburgh after the big day has been and gone? (Photo: Shutterstock)

Find your designated day

Each street in the city has two or three designated Christmas tree collection days between December and February.

To find out when your street’s collections are taking place, simply visit the council’s special A-Z Christmas tree collection directory and click on your street name.

How to prepare your tree for collection

The council asks that anyone leaving their tree out for collection takes the following steps to get it ready for recycling:

- Remove any stand

- Remove all decorations from the Christmas tree

- Cut it in half if it is six feet tall or higher and remove its base first

- Don't place trees in plastic bags

Where to leave your tree

On your preferred designated pick up day, you must leave either on the kerb outside your home or next to a communal bin, if there are communal bins on your street. Be careful not to block access to nearby bins or pavements.

All trees must be in place by 6am on collection day - it may be easier to put yours out the night before.