Edinburgh City want to make right moves on and off the pitch

Edinburgh City have undertaken a relaunch of the club’s identity with a new crest and chairman Jim Brown believes growth off the pitch is essential for the club to prosper on it.

The new badge, a project overseen by designer Ryan McGinnis, was launched alongside the club’s new 2018/19 home kit yesterday.

With manager James McDonaugh in the process of rebuilding his squad, Brown and the board of directors are working to ensure the infrastructure of the club makes the process as easy as possible for the manager.

“We’re trying to get the whole club moving forward and that’s what the badge is about,” he explained. “Not forgetting the past, but looking forward to the future. I think it looks a bit more modern and feels like the next step.

“We had discussions as a board with [Sporting Director] Jim Jefferies and with James and it was decided that we needed to put in a lot more work to give James funds because we don’t want to be floundering at the wrong end of the table again. The only way we can ensure that is by bringing in a better class of player.

“This season we’ve had a bit of a clear-out and James has brought in his own players, a good class of player.”

Brown confirmed fans can expect further signings in addition to the five announced this week. “There will probably be another player announced at the start of next week and we are still working on two or three more,” he said. “Beyond that we’ll look at the loan market as well.”