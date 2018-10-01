Edinburgh Council reveal city-wide electric vehicle plan

Have your say

Edinburgh Council have announced plans to introduce a citywide network of electric vehicle charging points.

Councillors are expected to view the plans and vote on 4 October.

The initiative is being proposed due to the growing popularity of electric cars among city residents with uptake of electric vehicles rapidly rising across the Capital and the UK.

Figures show that Edinburgh is home to just under a quarter of all licensed electric vehicles in Scotland.

As part of the plans, a number of new planning points will be introduced with “fast chargers” to provide on-street residential charging, as well as charging facilities to be introduced for taxis at park and ride sites.

Transport Convener Councillor Lesley Macinnes said: “Edinburgh is in the vanguard of a nationwide drive to improve electric vehicle infrastructure and this business case will help us make great strides towards a greener, healthier Capital.”