Edinburgh disposable income ‘much lower than rest of Scotland’

NEW data has revealed that professionals in Edinburgh part with almost a quarter of their monthly salary on living costs, versus those in Glasgow who spend just 15.8%.

Compiled by indepedent job board, CV-Library, the findings compared average asking rents across the UK, with monthly take home pay** in these cities. It found that despite London offering some of the highest salaries in the UK, workers in the Capital, Brighton and Edinburgh are far worse off than those living in the likes of Aberdeen, Glasgow and Newcastle, where lower asking rents leave workers with higher disposable income.

What’s more, Aberdeen is offering the highest monthly take home pay, and coupled with low living costs, this city is emerging as a far more cost-effective place to live in comparison to London, Brighton and Edinburgh. The full breakdown is provided in the table (pictured).

Lee Biggins, founder of CV-Library, commented on the findings: “Despite the government’s efforts to eliminate the North/South divide, it’s clear that living costs and wages aren’t quite following suit. Generation ‘rent’ is well and truly in full swing, and while some cities offer manageable living costs and generous pay packets, others could be pushing workers to breaking point.”

What’s more, these findings do not factor in additional costs on top of rent, such as council tax, electricity, water and gas bills, not to mention other monthly outgoings including mobile phone and internet contracts, pension, transport, insurance and so on. This means that those living in cities such as London, Brighton, Edinburgh and Bristol could be heading towards debt levels each month.