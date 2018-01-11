Edinburgh drivers rage over city’s pothole ‘pandemic’

EDINBURGH drivers have had their say, with many taking to social media to vent their spleens about the poor state of the Capital’s roads.

On Wednesday we quizzed our readers about potholes around Edinburgh and asked them to identify the city’s worst roads.

Suffice to say, we received an incredible response.

Here’s what our readers had to say:

Gary Morwood labelled Greendykes Road a “roller coaster”:

“Greendykes road at the high flats is peppered with dangerous potholes and the road a hundred yards further down has more ups and downs than a rollercoaster.

“I thought the council were supposed to check on completed works.”

In agreement with Gary was Carrie Thomson who said it was only a matter of time until there was an accident:

“Not gonna be long until there’s an accident on that road it’s dangerous to drive up especially at the flats. I can’t believe that the buses are even allowed to drive that stretch of the road at the flats, with it being in the state that it’s in.”

Jaimie Jones nominated Sleigh Drive, Craigentinny and Wakefield Avenue:

“That whole stretch is the worst stretch of road in the whole of Edinburgh.. GUARANTEED!!”

Michael Widdowson also namechecked Craigentinny and a couple of other places: “Ye along commercial street about 4 huge pot holes...coming to the end of inverleith row just before cannon mills a huge pot hole on the bend part of road....just as you start driving along craigintinny road opposite the shops the road is littered with pot holes.....I could go on all night”

Douglas Ring said the bad roads make his house shake: “Craigleith Crescent. It hasn’t had anything other than patching done for over 20 years and it’s riddled with cracks and potholes. When the 38 bus goes by the house actually shakes!”

Jenny Gilchrist witnessed a near-miss at Piershill: “I saw a women crossing the road at Piershill and she actually nearly fell down into one of the holes! Fortunately she managed to straighten herself up before doing any damage. It is dire.”

Tam Carr bemoaned the culture of temporary repairs: “They just finished resurfacing Chesser Avenue and they’re digging it up again today at the Hutcheson junction. As for pot holes there have been a couple at Chesser Avenue / Gorgie Road junction that I’ve reported numerous times over the last few years and there are wire cables exposed. All they ever do is a temporary repair which lasts about a month before needing done again.”

John Rushbrook fumed: “Burst my tyre down a crevasse of a pot hole just outside Mary Erskine school (Murray field Rd) very dangerous due the volume of school kids and complained to ECC.”

While Ciara Webb said some potholes were revealing bits of Edinburgh history: “Queen St westbound. Potholes so deep you can see the original cobbles.”

And Callum Kemp singled out: “The corner of drumbrae at the red light camera massive pothole constantly people getting punctured there”.