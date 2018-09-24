Edinburgh Evening News readers pay tribute to ‘loveable rogue’ Davie ‘Monkey’ Kelbie

Tributes have been pouring in for “loveable rogue” David ‘Monkey’ Kelbie, who has died.

A number of Edinburgh Evening News readers felt compelled to share their own stories about well-kent face Monkey after his friends revealed the tragedy that led to his life falling apart.

Many people also praised homeless charity Rowan Alba for supporting Monkey and giving him a roof over his head despite being barred from every hostel in the city.

Writing on the Evening News’ Facebook page, Alexis Aitchison said: “RIP Monkey. So glad you got the support and Rowan Alba stuck with you. Seeing it through your eyes. A handful but one with a story and life experience that got you there.”

Mike Lavin said: “RIP Monkey. You could be an absolute nightmare but you were a loveable rogue. The city is a much quieter place without you. Glad you found peace in your later years.

Neil Anderson wrote: “Loveable rogue, fun memories of him cheering up a slow shift in the Old Fire Station. RIP.”

Keefe McKie commented: “RIP Monkey. You were a character for sure. I am glad your life ended in dignity and not in fear. I hope your story reminds people that it’s more often than not trafic circumstances that brings people to the streets and everyone has a story. Sadly too many are not as lucky and don’t get the basic luxury of dying in dignity and I wish that all of them also rest in peace when they didn’t live in peace.”

David Morgan added: “Could not understand a word you uttered to me but it sounded important. RIP.”

Shannon Butler said: “Rest easy lad. I hope you have found the peace you sought.”

Nicola Gaff wrote: “Had the pleasure of getting it know Davie a while back. What a man. RIP.”

Rozi Gilberston also paid tribute to Monkey by writing: RIP Monkey. You will never be forgotten. I used to like listening to your stories.”

Peter Livingstone added: “None of us know what the future holds for us, or what events may turn our lives upside down. Lack of Government and Mental Health and Social Work help has a great deal to answer for. Well done to Rowan Alba for supporting him in his final years.”

