Edinburgh festive bin collection: Christmas and New Year 2018 dates

The festive period can be a lot of fun, but it can also disrupt lots of necessary services - including rubbish collection.

If you’re an Edinburgh resident wondering how Christmas and Hogmanay might affect your bin and recycling collection schedule, here’s everything you need to know.

Not sure if Christmas and New Year will affect your bin collection? We've got all the answers (Photo: Shutterstock)

Christmas Day bin collection

According to Edinburgh Council, if your bin is normally scheduled to be collected on Tuesday 25 December, it will instead be emptied on Saturday 22 December.

New Year’s Day bin collection

If your waste would normally be picked up on Tuesday 1 January, it will instead be collected on Saturday 29 December.

Other dates over the festive period

If your allotted bin collection day does not fall on either 25 December or 1 January, it will be collected as normal.

What time should I put my bin out?

The council requests that you put your bin or recycling boxes out by 6am.

If they are not emptied, leave them out until they are collected. If you suspect there is a delay with your collection, you can check the council’s website for more information.

Can I arrange a special uplift over Christmas and New Year?

No special uplifts will take place between 24 December and 4 January. They will restart on Monday 7 January.

Will bad weather affect my bin collection?

In the case of bad weather, your waste and recycling collection dates and times may be changed. If this is the case over Christmas and New Year, you can check the council’s website for updates.

For more information on Edinburgh bin collection, visit The City of Edinburgh Council’s website