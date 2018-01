Have your say

A FLIGHT heading towards the Capital had to turn back - after it hit a bird.

The Aer Lingus flight was travelling from Dublin when it struck the bird shortly after take-off.

The flight left Dublin Airport around 5.55pm on Tuesday night.

Flight-tracking websites reported the ATR-72-600 propeller aircraft returned to the airport shortly afterwards.

Passengers were transferred to a new aircraft with a delay of around an hour and a half.