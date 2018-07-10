Edinburgh-Glasgow line reopens following earlier delay

Have your say

Trains from Edinburgh - Glasgow Central via Shotts faced delays in both directions earlier today, but the line has now reopened.

A lorry collided with a railway bridge at Cleland forcing the line to close.

The Edinburgh -Glasgow Central – Edinburgh via Shotts services (both directions) had been disrupted

Commuters travelling between Glasgow and Edinburgh had been urged to use services from Glasgow Queen St High and Low Levels whilst the route via Shotts was closed at Cleland.

The bridge engineer has now given the all clear however and the line can reopen.