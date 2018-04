Trains between Glasgow Central and Edinburgh via Shotts are set to be delayed due to a signalling fault.

Commuters have been warned to expect delays and avoid the route if possible.

There has been no indication as to when the service will be up and running once again.

Scotrail tweeted: Due to a fault with the signalling system between Livingston South - Addiewell, services between Glasgow Central Edinburgh via Shotts will be delayed.