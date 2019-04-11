Edinburgh golfer given chance to win a whopping ONE MILLION dollars at Masters in Augusta

One lucky Edinburgh golfer has been given the chance to pocket a whopping $1 million in a competition being held at this year's Masters in Augusta.

Gavin Scott, 63, will join six other finalists in Augusta for the Million Dollar Hole in One (MDHIO) final this weekend, where he will have the chance to shoot for a $1m jackpot.

Mr Scott qualified for the grand shoot-out by acing the 170-yard eighth hole at Penina Golf Resort in Portugal – but his timing was one in a million as he nearly missed out on the chance to shoot for the life-changing cash prize and trip to the Masters.

The opportunity to scoop the fantastic double prize would have been lost if his fourball group didn’t let a threeball play through moments before the MDHIO stall was being erected at the hole.

But thankfully they did and Mr Scott managed to land his first ever hole-in-one at the perfect time and will join the rest of the finalists as they jet-off to America today (Thursday) for their all-expense covered trip, courtesy of MDHIO.

Their action-packed itinerary, which includes exclusive parties and events, will see each finalist receive a day ticket to the Masters on Saturday, with the trip also including rounds at the Columbia Country Club and at The Reserve Club – one of South Carolina’s top courses – where they will also contest the MDHIO final on Masters Sunday.

Mr Scott said: “I still can’t quite believe that after playing for 50 years I got my first ever hole-in-one while participating in MDHIO!

“I’m really excited to have the chance to play for $1m – but I’m probably more excited to be going to the Masters for the first time.

“I have been going to Portugal every year for the last four years and always play MDHIO when I have the chance. I would definitely recommend it to other golfers, it’s great value and great fun – and you get the chance to win $1m!”

The MDHIO challenge has been running since 1990 in the USA and since 2000 in Europe and sees more than 50,000 people each year trying their luck at more than 40 par-three holes on courses across Portugal, mainland Spain and Mallorca.

Each golfer pays €10 to enter and can also win a variety of golf-related prizes for landing on the green, with only the people that shoot aces invited to the trip and the MDHIO final.

The current MDHIO season is underway across Europe, with competitors shooting for the chance to win a trip to the 2020 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits.

To discover where MDHIO can be played visit www.mdhio.net/golf-courses.