Edinburgh Hogmanay: What are the free Lothian night bus services?

Hogmanay is fast approaching and nowhere celebrates the end of the year like Edinburgh.

For those celebrating at the street party or elsewhere in the city centre, Lothian Buses will be providing a number of free services to ensure everyone can get home safely without having to wait for hours at taxi ranks.

The opening event of last year's Hogmanay celebrations Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Services will depart from locations just outside the City Centre after the bells until around 4am. Details of services are listed below.

From Bellevue (at Mansfield Place)

N8 to Pilton, every 30 minutes. Last departure 0400

From Elm Row

A map of the free night bus routes. Picture: Lothian Buses.

N16 to Silverknowes, every 12 minutes. Last departure 0406

N22 to Ocean Terminal, every 12 minutes. Last departure 0400

From Leopold Place

N26 to Seton Sands, every 15 minutes. Last departure 0400

N44 to Tranent, every 15 minutes. Last departure 0407

From Nicolson Street (at Surgeons’ Hall)

N3 to Gorebridge, every 15 minutes. Last departure 0400

N30 to Fort Kinnaird (west), every 20 minutes. Last departure 0405

N31 to Bonnyrigg, every 20 minutes. Last departure 0350

N37 to Penicuik Deanburn, every 15 minutes. Last departure 0400

From Lothian Road (at Fountainbridge)

N11 to Hyvots Bank, every 20 minutes. Last departure 0400

N16 to Torphin, every 20 minutes. Last departure 0350

From Dalry Road

N22 to Broomhouse, every 30 minutes. Last departure 0400. *Edinburgh Trams will run every 20 minutes between West End and Edinburgh Airport.

N25 to Riccarton, every 15 minutes. Last departure 0407

N33 to Clovenstone, up to every 20 minutes. Last departure 0355

N44 to Balerno, every 15 minutees. Last departure 0400

From Haymarket Station

N26 to Clerwood, every 20 minutes. Last departure 0410

N31 to East Craigs, every 20 minutes. Last departure 0404

N38 to Newbridge & Kirkliston, every 20 minutes. Last departure 0357

From Queensferry Street (at Drumsheugh Place)

N37 to Silverknowes, every 30 minutes. Last departure 0400

N43 to Dalmeny & Queensferry, every 20 minutes. Last departure 0410

For more details visit the Lothian buses website.