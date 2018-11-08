Edinburgh hotel worker hailed a hero after fending off Grassmarket knife attacker

A NIGHT porter is being hailed as a hero after he suffered an injury while fighting off a knife-wielding thug who attacked two guests outside a popular city centre hotel.

The 37-year-old porter, who has not been named, sustained a laceration to his hand in fending off the attacker after he confronted two women in the vennel next to the Apex City of Edinburgh in the Grassmarket early on Thursday morning.

A Forensics Officer at the side entrance to the Hotel'.

Both women also suffered serious injuries, including cuts to the body and face, however police have praised the porter’s intervention for preventing “a much more serious incident”.

Last night, officers confirmed a 38-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the incident and charged with two attempted murders and a serious assault.

It is understood the women, aged 58 and 60 respectively, were standing outside when they were first approached by a man at around 3.35am.

The porter is thought to have been standing in the reception area of the hotel when he heard the commotion and ran outside to intervene.

Police in Edinburgh are appealing for witnesses following an attempted murder and two serious assaults in the city centre.

He was involved in a struggle, which is said to have resulted in a large cut to his hand.

All three victims were taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh. Both women remain in hospital, but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Detective Inspector Grant Johnston from Gayfield CID praised the bravery of the porter, adding: “We believe all three people involved sustained injuries that are consistent with them having been attacked with a knife or similar bladed weapon.

“The night porter was in the reception area, which is very near to the vennel, he has intervened and I would say that his intervention is key to the ladies not having sustained more serious injuries.”

DI Johnston added: “This appears to be an entirely random and unprovoked attack, which has left three people with some very serious injuries.”

“We cannot overvalue the actions of the night porter who has undoubtedly shown extreme bravery in fending off the attacker and preventing the ladies from suffering far more serious injuries.”

A spokeswoman for Apex Hotels commented: “An incident took place outside Apex City of Edinburgh Hotel in the early hours of Thursday morning.

“We are cooperating fully with the police who are investigating.”

Police last night confirmed a man had been arrested in connection with the attack. He is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today.

