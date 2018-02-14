Edinburgh is named Scotland’s kindest city

GLASGOW’S claim to be Scotland’s friendliest city has been thrown into doubt after a new report revealed the Capital is the nation’s kindest location.

A report commissioned by Travelodge to mark Random Act of Kindness Day on Saturday found that more than half of people in Edinburgh perform a random act of kindness every day.

The kindness report by Travelodge surveyed 2,000 adults to seek the nation’s views on random acts of kindness.

The most popular random acts of kindness included holding the door open for someone, holding the lift for someone, receiving a smile from a stranger and helping someone with a heavy item of shopping.

The report also revealed that a quarter of Scots believe that more kindness is shown in daily life north of the border, compared to the south of the UK.

The study indicated that 55 per cent of people in Edinburgh dish out a random act of kindness every day - the top location in Scotland. Inverness took second place, ahead of Aberdeen in third place. Midlothian scooped fifth place with 38 per cent of people undertaking a daily act of kindness.

Glasgow could only manage ninth place with 32 per cent - ahead of Greenock in tenth position.