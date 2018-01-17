Edinburgh line blocked by broken down train

Have your say

A broken down train on the southbound line between Edinburgh and Berwick is resulting in a number of delays this morning.

A number of services have been affected including Virgin Trains East Coast between Stirling and London Kings Cross, between Aberdeen and Leeds and also between Edinburgh and Newcastle.

Trains mface delays of to 60 minutes, or being revised or cancelled.

Cross Country have stated that this is mainly affecting services towards Berwick-upon-Tweed.

Disruption is expected to continue until 10:45.