Edinburgh - London rail services face weekend disruption

Rail services between Edinburgh and London Kings Cross are to face disruption this weekend due to ongoing engineering works near the station at Newcastle.

Passengers on Virgin Trains East Coast can expect journey times to be extended by up to an hour on Saturday, January 13 and Sunday, January 14 as services travel on a diverted route via York.

Northbound services to Edinburgh are scheduled to take up to 15 minutes longer than usual, while southbound services will be running 15 minutes earlier during the week.

The work is scheduled to be finished on Sunday.

Passengers are encouraged to check any temporary changes to the route online.