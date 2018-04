A man who was killed in a fatal crash in the Scottish Borders has been named.

Police have confirmed the identity of a man who died following a road traffic collision on the A7 as 54-year-old David Regan of Edinburgh.

The incident happened between Selkirk and Galashiels around 12.20pm on Tuesday 20th March.

He was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary where he sadly died on Thursday 22nd March.