Edinburgh man puts “invisibility cloak” up for sale

A BUY and sell ad by an Edinburgh man attempting to flog his “invisibility cloak” has gone viral.

Last Friday, Edinburgh resident Stewart Knox put the tongue-in-cheek item of clothing up for sale for £200 on Facebook group Stuff for Sale in Edinburgh and the Lothians.

A pair of images attached to the ad show Stewart holding an “invisibility cloak” and wearing it. Stewart is not present in the second image.

In the post, he writes: “Selling my Invisibility cloak. I have included one picture of the cloak and one with it on. Size 42 men’s with a 15 inch collar and 2 inside pockets in colour blue.

“Still has tags on it worn a few times but selling as I’ve put some weight on and is tight around the chest.

“Grab yourself a bargain.”

Since being posted just four days ago, Stewart’s “invisibility cloak” ad has managed to rack up more than 5,400 Facebook likes and is close to hitting 12,000 shares.

Dozens of people have also left comments on the inventive ad, some enquiring about the item’s availability.

One interested group member wrote: “I’ll take the invisibility cloak it works well mate, I’ll pay with cash my invisible £200, which you only need to hold up to the sun for 5-10 mins and it reappears, okay?

“Will send it special delivery tomorrow.”

Another posted: “I need this!! I just got my letter from Hogwarts.”

Meanwhile, someone else quipped: “I have one already but I can’t bloody find it.”

Click here to view the spoof ad.

