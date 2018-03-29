Edinburgh morgue worker accused of sexually assaulting colleague

AN Edinburgh morgue worker has appeared in court accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old as she moved corpses.

David Reilly, 50, repeatedly touched the alleged victim and pushed against her as she dealt with bodies, a court heard.

The 17-year-old was forced to take time off work at Edinburgh City Mortuary after the behaviour left her “depressed”.

The woman, who gave evidence from behind a screen at Edinburgh sheriff Court, said: “He’d come round the back of me. As I pushed the drawer into the fridge he’s put his hands along the side of mine, sometimes pressed against me. I felt uncomfortable.

“I didn’t feel it was appropriate, especially when you have someone’s loved one there.”

The woman, now aged 21, reported the incident with three bosses.

The trial continues.

