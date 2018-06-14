Edinburgh musician writes unofficial World Cup anthem for England

An Edinburgh musician has attracted national media attention after writing an anthem for England for the World Cup.

Chris Bradley’s “Put a Smile on England’s Face!” has been played on BBC Scotland’s John Beattie Show and is performing well as an unofficial anthem.

The England squad for the Fifa 2018 World Cup will not have an official song despite the popular hits in the past such as “Three Lions” and “World in Motion”

While loyalties for some Scots may be torn, Chris told BBC’s Reporting Scotland that he has always wanted England to do well in all sports and has never questioned it.

Speaking previously on his England anthem he wrote: “I like to think I have written a stirring, upbeat and uplifting World Cup song for England.

“I’ve aimed to make it fun and funny, engaging and enthralling.

“I really think it could help England get behind the team, and maybe even inspire some more support in Scotland!”

“The song has already been going down well and my hope is that it will go on to reach the largest audience possible in the run up to the world cup, and also during the competition.”

He is aiming for “as much radio play as possible” to generation money through PRS [Performing Rights Society] royalties”.

“Put a Smile on England’s Face!” features World War II air raid sirens, the voice of an old British Army Colonel and quotes the famous S.A.S. motto - ‘who dares wins’ in a rallying call to England fans.