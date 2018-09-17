Edinburgh news LIVE: Body found near Watson’s College | Edinburgh braced for Storm Helene weather front | Edinburgh traffic

Welcome to the Edinburgh Evening News live blog providing the latest news, travel and weather updates as well as ongoing reaction to the biggest stories in the Capital.

The body of a man has been discovered in playing fields near to George Watson’s College.

Utility companies have been told not to “take the council as fools” as the Capital gears up for more disruption along Queensferry Road. A memorial paying tribute to Jonny Smith, who was killed in a fatal car crash on Maybury Road, has been targeted by vandals.