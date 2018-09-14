Edinburgh news LIVE: Bus collides with Edinburgh tram, Save Leith Walk campaigners in new protest

Have your say

Welcome to the Edinburgh Evening News live blog providing the latest news, travel and weather updates as well as ongoing reaction to the biggest stories in the Capital.

Press F5 or refresh the page for the latest updates.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital

There have been reports of disruption to Edinburgh tram services this morning due to a collision on Shandwick Place.

The city council has been accused of ignoring the views of villagers after proposals to build up to 100 homes on the edge of Kirkliston were given the green light.

Campaigners have also put the spotlight on a number of buildings in a Save Leith Walk protest.