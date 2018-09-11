Edinburgh news LIVE: Man dead after collision with tram at Saughton Mains | Fire at Haymarket restaurant | SFA to stay at Hampden

Welcome to the Edinburgh Evening News live blog. A man has been struck by an Edinburgh Trams at Saughton Mains.

Our top story today, a 999 crew took nearly four hours to attend injured woman in street.

We also look at the latest Lothian boundry shake up as well as reaction to Scotland’s victory against Albania.

We are also getting live reaction to decision day for Murrayfield or Hampden as the SFA are expected to announce their future home.

Trams are running a partial route due to a serious incident.

