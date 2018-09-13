Edinburgh news LIVE: the latest news traffic and weather from the Capital

Have your say

Welcome to the Edinburgh Evening News live blog providing the latest news, travel and weather updates as well as ongoing reaction to the biggest stories in the Capital.

Press F5 or refresh the page for the latest updates

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital

Today’s top stories include the new flats plan for old Boroughmuir High School, Holyrood asks Edinburgh Council what went wrong at Liberton High, a probe planned to address ‘atrocious conditions’ at Muirhouse flats and more.