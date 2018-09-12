Edinburgh news LIVE: Tram death man named | Delays at Barnton Junction | Fire in Restalrig

Welcome to the Edinburgh Evening News live blog providing the latest news, travel and weather updates as well as ongoing reaction to the biggest stories in the Capital.

There has been early morning delays across the Capital with heavy traffic, rail problems and a crash on the City Bypass adding to commuter woe.

We also look at the latest weather and follow the reaction from our exclusive news story about work carried out at Liberton High.

Could a Taco Bell be opening in Edinburgh?

The investigation into a death on the Edinburgh tramline is also underway.

For more Edinburgh News, follow our social channel @edinburghpaper

Our Edinburgh News Live blog offers the latest news and breaking developments from around Edinburgh.

Nationally, a second person in England has been diagnosed with monkeypox, just days after the first ever case of rare virus was recorded in the UK.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital