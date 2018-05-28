Edinburgh - North Berwick services ‘returning to normal’ after person struck by train

Train services between Edinburgh and North Berwick are returning to normal after a person was struck by a train.

The announcement to suspend services came from Scotrail at 7:41am this morning.

A statement on ScotRail’s Twitter said: “Sadly due to a person being hit by a train, services between Edinburgh and North Berwick will be suspended until further notice.”

“We’re working closely with the emergency services, and will provide updates as soon as we can.”

The condition of the person struck by a train is not yet known, however, reports indicate that the person may have died.

Services are returning to normal but will not call at Longniddry.

Passengers looking to travel to Longniddry have been told to alight at Prestonpans if traveling from Edinburgh and at Drem if traveling from North Berwick.

A replacement bus will take passengers to Longniddry