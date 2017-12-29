Edinburgh on high alert after snow closes Glasgow Airport

EDINBURGH Airport has been put on snow alert after Glasgow Airport was forced to shut because of blizzard conditions.

Officials at the city air hub have so far stepped in to help stranded passengers from three flights after their west coast destination was forced to close.

Picture: Ian Rutherford

So far a Stobart/Aer Lingus flight from Dublin, a FlyBe flight from Southend and a BA flight from Heathrow have had to divert to Edinburgh which has so far managed to remain operational despite the horrendous weather conditions crippling other parts of the country.

The M8, M80 and other routes are being badly affected by snow, while white out conditions have closed roads in Dumfries and Galloway and Ayrshire already.

The Erskine Bridge in Renfrewshire has also been shut following a crash.

Residents in Lothians, Fife and Edinburgh have now reported snow starting to fall too and the region remains on Yellow alert.

