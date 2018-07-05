Edinburgh parking fine appeal site goes live online

Motorists can now appeal parking and bus lane penalties online thanks to a new service introduced by the Parking and Bus Lane Tribunal.

The body, which deals with appeals rejected by councils, launched its online platform this week.

Motorists receiving a penalty in areas where parking is decriminalised or who receive a bus lane penalty will be able to register their appeal through mygov.scot, if it has been rejected by the relevant council.

Adjudicator for the Parking and Bus Lane Tribunal for Scotland, Petra Hennig-McFatridge said the move will save on time. “We are really pleased to launch this new digital service for motorists who want to make an appeal.

“Online transactions are easy, quick and save on processing time so we encourage motorists to use the service for these benefits, if they have had an appeal rejected by a council.

“Our aim is to provide a modern and efficient Parking and Bus Lane Tribunal for Scotland and the introduction of online appeals will help us to achieve this.”

Parking is currently decriminalised in 18 local authorities including Edinburgh and East Lothian.