Edinburgh Playhouse evacuated after ‘medical incident’

Edinburgh Playhouse was evacuated in the middle of a show after a ‘medical incident.’

The matinee showing of Summer Holiday starring Ray Quinn was interrupted this afternoon when it is understood someone in the audience was taken ill during the performance.

Eyewitnesses said the theatre in Greenside Place, at the top of Leith Walk, was evacuated shortly before 4pm.

One onlooker said: “Looks like it had been evacuated mid-show. Police car and ambulance and hundreds of pensioners all standing on the pavement outside.”

Police Scotland confirmed officers attended the scene saying there had been a ‘medical incident’ during the afternoon performance.

Officers had no other involvement, a spokesman said, and the condition of the person taken ill is not known.

Summer Holiday, which is an adaptation of the 1963 film that starred Cliff Richard and The Shadows, is on at the Edinburgh Playhouse until June 23.

Leading the cast is Liverpudlian singer Ray Quinn, who is best known for appearing in soap Brookside and for being a Dancing On Ice champion.