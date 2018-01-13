Edinburgh police appeal for help finding missing tourist

Have your say

Police are searching for a Finnish tourist who went missing in Edinburgh on Tuesday.

Riina Elisabeth Sjogren, 38, left Edinburgh Airport at about 8.50pm after buying a plane ticket she did not use and abandoning her belongings.

She travelled back into the city centre by tram arriving at York Place at 10.20pm.

She is described as white, 5ft 6ins, of medium build with shoulder-length dark brown hair and wearing glasses.

Inspector Gill Lundberg said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who recognises Riina and who may be able to help us trace her.

“Similarly, if Riina sees this appeal herself, we would ask her to get in contact to let us know she is safe.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers on 101.