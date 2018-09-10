Edinburgh police arrest man in Gracemount armed with weapon

Police in Edinburgh rushed to an incident in the south of the city after reports of a man with a weapon near a convenience store.

Cops were spotted near the Tesco Express on Gracemount Drive early this morning around 6:30am.

The incident is believed to have taken place near the Tesco Express in Gracemount. Picture: Google.

Officers confirmed a 39-year-old man was arrested in connection with possession of offensive weapons.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in Edinburgh have arrested a 39-year-old man in connection with the possession of offensive weapons, after being called to the Gracemount Drive area around 6.25am on Monday 10th September, and enquiries are ongoing.”

