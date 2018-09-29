Edinburgh police ‘mistakenly’ post anti-SNP message on official social media account

Police Scotland posted on one of their verified social media channels that they are “tired” of the SNP “going on about” a second independence referendum.

The profile picture on the official Twitter account for the force in Edinburgh was also changed to include a “Yawn” sign.

The post, tweeted by verified account @EdinburghPolice, read: “I just added @scotlandinunion’s #Yawn badge as I am tired of the @theSNP still going on about #Indyref2.”

It is understood the incident on Saturday was put down to human error and the image and post have been removed.

Chief Inspector David Robertson said: “We’re aware of this tweet and it was deleted immediately. All officers will be reminded of the need to use social media responsibly.”

The Yawn campaign was launched by pro-UK group Scotland in Union.

Users can follow a few instructions to have the icon added to their page and the message automatically tweeted out to their followers.