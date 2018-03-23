Edinburgh postcode named one of worst areas in UK for car vandalism

An Edinburgh postcode has been named as one of the worst places for car vandalism in the UK with the area in the Capital finishing second in a study.

The study, carried out by car insurance firm Churchill found that EH11 was the second worst area for vandalism, with a postcode in Nottingham dubbed the worst.

Edinburgh has been named as a car vandalism hotspot.

The postcode, stretching from Dalry to Sighthill was named the second most likely area for a car to be damaged with the study finding that more than a quarter of UK drivers’ cars have been intentionally vandalised.

Edinburgh, Nottingham and Bristol were named as some of the worst areas in the UK with an Aberdeen postcode being the only other Scottish location to feature in the top 10.

A number of residents in the area have reportedly installed home CCTV cameras in an attempt to deter any vandals.

Steve Barrett, head of Churchill car insurance said: “This research proves that there isn’t a stereotypical area for vehicle vandalism and that it could happen anywhere.

“We want to highlight the top ten areas in order to raise awareness of the issue and to urge local law enforcement agencies to take further action to clamp down on vehicle vandalism.

“Whilst some may view vehicle vandalism as petty crime, the impact on victims can be considerable.”

