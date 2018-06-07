Edinburgh Processions: Essential travel advice

Have your say

It’s set to be a very busy weekend in the Capital with the Moonwalk, a Murrayfield gig and Processions all taking place over the weekend.

As a result, travel advice has been issued for a number of events, including the weekend Suffragette parade.

"Their Work is Not Forgotten" at the Museum of Edinburgh'Edinburgh Suffrage'Women's Franchise Procession and Demonstration in October 1909.

The march will represent the 100th anniversary of the Representation of the People Act 1918 with thousands expected to line the streets of the Capital.

The starting point for the event is at Middle Meadow Walk, The Meadows.

READ MORE: Map: Major road closures in Edinburgh ahead of weekend Suffragette parade

Those with a disability who are unable to undertake the full route may start their Procession at the junction of North Bridge and the Royal Mile.

The event finishes at Queens Drive at Holyrood Park, and advice has been issued for those attending the event.

Attending the event via public transport

Lothian buses will be running on the day and some routes may be diverted, however, those attending have been urged to use their journey planner to plan your journey.

Edinburgh Waverley Station is the closest mainline station to the starting point (around a 20 minute walk)

More information is available on Scotrail for further service and station information.

West End – Princes Street is the closest tram stop to the starting point (Middle Meadow Walk) and trams will be operating

Attending by car

There is no public parking at the event and with the city set to be heavily congested. There are a number of Park and Ride facilities on the outskirts of the city which could be used instead.

Parking is not permitted at the starting point.

READ MORE: Public urged to plan ahead with series of events across Edinburgh this weekend

Those attending have been warned that there will be limited car parking facilities available but those who need to travel by car should make use of public car parking in central Edinburgh, taking the road closure arrangements into consideration and allowing extra time for their journey.

You can find the road closures HEREand parking bays in Edinburgh on the Edinburgh Council website:

Please remember parking will be suspended on the roads which will be closed on the day for the event.

By coach

There will be coach drop off points located on Melville Drive.

Stewards will be nearby to help those attending.

Coaches should move off quickly after passengers have disembarked to make space for more coaches coming in.

The coach pick up point is Regent Terrace and coaches can wait there until the end of the event.

There is no rally at the end of Processions. Stewards and volunteers will be on hand to guide those attending to the nearest route to get home.

York Place is the closest tram stop to the ending point (Queen’s Drive)

The coach pick up point at the end of the route is on Regent Terrace.