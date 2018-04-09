Edinburgh quizzers offered chance to meet Chris Kamara

Pubs in Edinburgh are calling for local football fanatics to take part in a pub quiz that could end up with them meeting Chris Kamara.

The Beehive Inn on Grassmarket is one of the pubs calling for football fans to take part in a footy-themed quiz on Thursday April 12 with the winner of the quiz giving themselves a chance to bag a £5,000 cash prize – as well as the chance to meet footballing legend, Chris Kamara - ‘Kammy’.

The poster for the Quiz.

Teams from around the UK will take part in a series of quiz heats from Monday April 9, with the winning teams going forward to the regional heats which will take place on Thursday May 10.

The winners of the regional heats will then go forward to the grand final on Saturday 2 June in Nuneaton, which will be hosted by Chris Kamara – but there will only be one team who will walk away with the £5,000 cash prize.

David McMillan, general manager, at the Beehive Inn, said: “There’s a lot of love for the beautiful game here in Edinburgh so I’ll be interested to see how well our guests perform in the quiz.

“We’re offering local teams the chance to win an unbelievable footy prize, so we’re confident places will fill up fast – we can’t wait to put our local football fans to the test!”

Made famous for his lively personality as a football pundit and for coining the catchphrase, ‘unbelievable’, Chris Kamara is celebrating the summer of sport with Greene King pubs across the country, kicking off with the ultimate sports quiz.

Chris Kamara commented: “People can often talk the talk when it comes to football but I am keen to put the nation’s knowledge to the test to find the UK’s biggest football fans!

“I want to encourage groups of friends across the country to come together for some footy fun and sporting banter – it’s going to be unbelievable!”

Quiz heats are also being held at, The Merlin on Morningside Road.

Quiz heats start from Monday 9 April, to take part in the Edinburgh competition, locals simply need to visit Beehive Inn with their team name and contact details.

Terms and conditions can be found at www.greeneking-pubs.co.uk/football-2018/weekly-sports-quiz