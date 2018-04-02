Edinburgh residents can enjoy free parking in the Capital today

Have your say

Residents and visitors in the Capital can enjoy a day of free parking today.

Easter Monday marks one of only four parking holidays in Edinburgh

The four days a year which you can claim free parking in public parking bays are as follows:

• Christmas Day

• Boxing Day

• New Year’s Day

• Easter Monday

On designated parking holidays, motorists can leave their cars in public parking bays free of charge and on single yellow lines.

However, be warned, parking holidays DO NOT carry over to the following working day - so be careful you don’t overstay your welcome.

