Edinburgh road closed due to damaged tree following Storm Ali

A busy main road in Edinburgh will be shut until at least 5pm this evening due to urgent forestry works.

It’s understood contractors are removing a damaged tree on Ferry Road, one week on after the Capital was battered by Storm Ali’s strong gusts.

The road will be closed between Warriston Road and Craighall Road from 1pm with work expected to take around four hours to complete.

Lothian Bus services 14 and 21 will be divereted via Craighall Road - Starbank Road - Lower Granton Road and Granton Road in both directions.

