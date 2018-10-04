Edinburgh roadworks: Disruption caused by faulty traffic lights on Polwarth Terrace

Motorists in part of south-west of Edinburgh have been experiencing disruption due to faulty traffic lights.

A message posted on social media within the past hour by the Edinburgh Travel News Twitter account, run by members of the city council's roads team, said: "Temporary lights at Polwath Terrace / Harrison Road are faulty we hear. Passed to contractors for attention but expect some extra disruption there in the meantime."

The city council's website states that roadworks are ongoing at Polworth Terrace until October 19th. It adds: "Gas main renewal affecting Polwarth Terrace, Ashley Terrace, Gray's Loan, Merchiston Gardens and Avenue, Harrison Road. Temporary traffic lights between Gray's Loan and Harrison Road."