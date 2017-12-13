Edinburgh’s Christmas market named best in UK

Edinburgh’s Christmas market has been named as the best in the UK to visit for a festive break.

In a survey conducted by McCarthy & Stone, the Capital’s European market came out on top, beating the likes of Bath and Birmingham, which came second and third respectively.

The market, which takes up most of East Princes Street Gardens and a stretch of the Mound next to the Galleries, is a big hit with locals and tourists alike every December and features a vast array of foods, beverages and arts and crafts sourced from across the continent. As you would expect, bratwurst and gluhwein are readily available.

A good selection of attractions, including the Christmas wheel, the Star Flyer and the fun-packed Santa Land add to the fun, helping to create the perfect family Christmas atmosphere.

Visitors tend to fall in love with the market’s location. Situated slap-bang in the middle of Edinburgh, iconic monuments and backdrops include the Old Town and Edinburgh Castle, the Scott Monument, the Balmoral Hotel and Calton Hill.

And, if they choose to arrive at the end of the month, they can also enjoy our world-famous Hogmanay celebrations.

Britain’s top 10 favourite UK Christmas markets

Edinburgh

Bath

Birmingham

York

Bristol

Nottingham

Liverpool

Cardiff

Leeds

Exeter

Support our Christmas campaign to make Edinburgh the Capital of Kindness - Sign up HERE