Edinburgh’s Citrus Club to reopen following takeover

A capital institution will once again reopen this May with nightclub 4042 is set to invigorate Edinburgh’s dwindling nightlife scene at the scene of Citrus Club.

Late night club 4042 will take over the sorely missed Citrus Club venue on Grindlay Street, which was open to live music revellers for over 25 years.

4042 is the brainchild of Edinburgh’s DJ Prospect and Shandy Martin, a manager at the Montpeliers hospitality group which includes Opal Lounge and Tigerlily in its portfolio.

DJ Prospect is one of the UK’s most successful DJ’s and as well as weekly club night spots in Edinburgh and a gig as a BBC 1Xtra Mix Resident, he has played for the likes of Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber as well as appearing at Glastonbury and T in the Park.

Opening until 3am every night, 4042 will feature A-list DJ’s and artists and provide something for all serious clubbers and locals looking to have fun after work.

With DJ Prospect being a Radio 1Xtra DJ, the music will range from Hip-Hop, R & B and house.

DJ Prospect has spoken of his ambitions for this venture: “We want to create a 3AM party spot in the capital which isn’t a club. A place where you can go finishing work at Standard Life across the road, join early evening and party till 3am. In a time where people want more than a night out in a club, the 3am hang outs are the new thing across the globe. Being operators, promoters & DJs, we want to create our own perfect night out experience from drinks to entertainment”. “After being in LA for a few months at a time, I found that these cool 3am party spots were the new thing. It wasn’t always the usual bottle-popping nightclubs.

“When I came back to Edinburgh and was back in the club circuit, I felt that was exactly what was missing.

“I wanted to create a place where the parties I throw can be a daily business, rather than just a weekly promoter-run club night.”

This expert duo are hoping that 4042 will breathe fresh air into Edinburgh’s late night culture.

And the club definitely has some surprises up its sleeve. Radio 1’s Charlie Sloth will be doing “something special” in June and it is guaranteed that 4042 will be buzzing during Edinburgh festival season.

Shandy tells us that “We’ve got a good few additions we aren’t announcing yet which will make the place real fun. We really want 4042 to be a cool spot to hang out all night, a place you don’t want to move on from or need to arrive at the right time to experience it at its best”.

