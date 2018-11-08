Edinburgh's Craft Beer Experience 2018: Everything you need to know about this year's event

Have your say

Whether you like it dark or light, hoppy or sour, local or continental you can sample the best brewskies at this year's Edinburgh Craft Beer Experience.

Here's everything you need to know about the celebration of brewing.

When is it taking place?

This year's event runs for five sessions over three days, taking place from November 15 to November 17.

The sessions are split up as follows; Thursday evening (5.30pm to 11pm), Friday afternoon (Noon to 4.30pm), Friday evening (6pm to 11pm), Saturday afternoon (Noon to 5pm), Saturday evening (6pm to 11pm)

Where is it taking place?

The Edinburgh Craft Beer Experience takes place at Assembly Roxy on Roxburgh Place. The immersive event will cover all three floors of the venue.

What is it celebrating?

The Craft Beer Experiencing will be championing beer from far and wide, but this year organisers have placed an emphasis on Scotland's booming craft beer industry with Scots brewers than ever taking place in the 2018 event. Over the three days brewers will offer masterclasses and tasting sessions.

The festival's founder Richard Servranckx heaped praise on Scotland's burgeoning industry, saying: "I moved to Scotland from France and I see the same rich culinary heritage here in Scotland that I did in France. I feel that Scotland deserves to be known as a culinary destination, and the Craft Beer Experience is my part in trying to achieve that."

Who's involved?

Over 20 breweries will exhibit their latest and greatest creations over the weekend, with Six Degrees North, Stewart brewing and Alechemy among those taking part.

The full line-up is as follows: 13 craft breweries from Edinburgh’s doorstep and beyond. Pilot, Cross Borders, 71 Brewing, Tempest, Six Degrees North, Alechemy, Barneys, Brewtoon, Fallen, Stewart Brewing, Top Out, Northern Monk, Magic Rock Brewery, The Kernel, Camden Town Brewery, Tiny Rebel, Boundary, Cidersmith’s Cider, Timmermans and Zeitgeist Bar

How much are tickets?

Tickets prices vary from £8 to £14 depending on which session you attend.

Each session is priced as follows; Thursday evening, £12; Friday afternoon, £8; Friday evening, £14; Saturday afternoon, £14; Saturday evening, £14.

Where can I buy them from?

Tickets for each session can be bought from craftbeerexperience.co.uk