Edinburgh’s forecast: How long will the good weather last?

Edinburgh has been blessed with some good weather of late.

While there was a a warning issued for rain last week (and a significant amount of haar) many have been out enjoying the sunshine in the last few weeks.

The good news for the Capital is, that for the most part, the good weather is here to stay.

While it will remain sunny and warm tonight, some parts of the Lothians can expect some cloud coverage.

The temperatures are likely to hit to stay generally warm with sunny spells on Thursday. There is a likelihood of some mist and fog as well heavy thundery showers.

The forecast.

The risk of thunder remains throughout the weekend with temperatures of 16/17 degrees expected over the weekend.

Sadly, it looks like the good weather will end next Tuesday.