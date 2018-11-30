Edinburgh’s Gin Lounge Festival 2018: everything you need to know

An exciting gin festival is happening in Scotland’s capital this weekend - here’s what you can look forward to at the event.

Taking place this Saturday (1 Dec) in the heart of Edinburgh, the Gin Lounge Festival promises to start the festive season with a bang for lovers of the spirit.

Edinburgh's Gin Lounge Festival is a must-attend event for fans of the spirit (Photo: Shutterstock)

Where and when is the Gin Lounge Festival taking place?

The festival will be held at The Assembly Rooms (54 George Street, EH2 2LR) between 12 and 4pm on Saturday 1 December.

How much do tickets cost?

Tickets cost £45 per person, which includes the cost of all gin samples, mixers (provided by Fentimans) and any masterclasses that you choose to attend on the day. They are available to buy via the Gin Lounge website.

Who can attend?

The event is strictly over 18s only, and ID may be required.

What else do I get for my money?

As well as samples, each attendee will also receive a complimentary festival guide and a commemorative Glencairn Crystal gin and tonic glass.

Which gins can I sample?

The festival will showcase a huge variety of different artisan gins, from both local and international distilleries, all perfectly served by the industry’s experts.

What else is happening?

As well as gin tasting, attendees can take part in Create Your Own Gin workshops, gin masterclasses and cocktail workshops.

There will also be a cocktail bar on-site, as well as a gin shop selling bottles of festival favourites for you or friends this Christmas.

If you find yourself getting peckish, there will also be plenty of delicious food available, and some artisan craft stalls for you to browse.