Edinburgh’s lost pubs - how many of these can you remember from our retro picture gallery?
Edinburgh has always been a good night out, but there are many of the city's pubs that are no longer with us.
Wednesday 19 December 2018 14:51
We've dug into the archives to find dozens of Edinburgh bars no longer with us - how many of these did you used to drink in?
1. The Auld Toll
The Auld Toll at Tollcross had a traditional interior filled with old pictures, mirrors and some classic, if rather worn, pub furniture. Today it's The Blackbird - a decidedly more modern affair.
jpimedia
2. Mathers
Drinkers always referred to it as Mathers Broughton Street, to differentiate it from the other Mathers at the West End. It closed in 2016 and reopened as The Empress.
jpimedia
3. The Green Tree
The Green Tree in the Cowgate pictured in 1999. Popular with students and locals alike, this was a lively bar on the weekends. It was replaced by Siglo, now OX184.
jpimedia
4. The Dundee Arms
Before its transformation into the Fountain Bar, the Dundee Arms on Dundee Street had a fairly rough reputation - rough enough to be nicknamed the Vietnam. Pictured is the post-Vietnam era, suffice to say.
jpimedia
