Edinburgh's newest restaurants - 7 to try out this winter

Consider veering away from your old favourites and trying out some of Edinburgh's newest restaurants this winter.

From fine dining to casual eateries and places where the food, decor and wine all change with the seasons, there's an exciting selection to choose from...

The Shiitake, Pickled Cucumber and Hoisin Bao. Pic: Lucy Yu Facebook

The Lookout

Built on a cantilever partially suspended over Calton Hill, diners will be treated to breathtaking panoramic views of the city in The Lookout. The restaurant, which boasts floor to ceiling glass windows, is set to open on November 24th.

Dishes on the menu range from exciting starters like malt and rye extract marinated rabbit 'Yakitori' (Japanese skewer), to interesting mains such as Isle of Gigha halibut served with butternut squash, sultanas and a clam vinaigrette.

Delivered by the same team that are behind the Gardener's Cottage, the Lookout will be launched in partnership with Collective - the organisation in charge of the complete revamp of the City Observatory on Calton Hill.

Visit: Calton Hill, EH7 5AA, 0131 677 0244, www.thelookoutedinburgh.co/



Lucky Yu Canteen

This newly opened, cosy little establishment focuses on Asian fusion food and dim sum, small bite-sized plates and steamer baskets of food.

Dishes on the menu range from Thai-style sweet chilli hot wings to chicken katsu and 'firecracker lamb' with cumin.

Other interesting little nibbles include pork belly with hoisin and pickled cucumber and lobster with chorizo, coconut and chilli mayo.

You can also bring your own booze.

Visit: 62 Elm Row, EH7 4AQ, 0131 556 7930, www.facebook.com/luckyyucanteen/



Condita

In Latin it means to construct or create something new, and Condita will certainly embody this concept when it opens next Tuesday, November 6th.

Restaurant owner Mark Slaney wants to create a very intimate dining experience - there will only be six tables - and take guests on a "sensory exploration of the different regions of Scotland."

The menu will consist of eight surprise tasting courses based on seasonal ingredients - organic where possible - sourced from around the country.

All aspects of the restaurant will move with the seasons, including the food, wine and decor.

Dinner has to be pre-booked and is served Tuesday to Saturday. But be prepared - including wines you should expect to pay between £200 and £250 per couple.

Visit: 15 Salisbury Place, EH9 1SL, 0131 667 5777, www.condita.co.uk/



Southside Scran

Michelin-starred chef Tom Kitchin and his award-winning team are expected to open their fourth restaurant, Southside Scran, in the heart of Bruntsfield this month.

Featuring an open rotisserie in the middle of the brass-accented, open-plan dining room, the Edinburgh bistro's menu will incorporate the best of Scotland's produce, with hints of Tom's passion for French cuisine.

The Kitchin Group also operates the Michelin-starred Kitchin in Leith, Castle Terrace in Edinburgh's city centre and the Scran and Scallie in Stockbridge.

Visit: 14-17 Bruntsfield Place, EH10 4HN - www.facebook.com/Southside-Scran



Bertie's

Vittoria Group, which owns popular restaurants such as La Favorita, Divino Enoteca, Vittoria George IV Bridge and Vittoria on the Walk will be opening Bertie’s on Victoria Street in the coming weeks.

The restaurant is planning to open on December 3 and will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner and will specialise in fish and chips.

Vittoria Group chairman, Tony Crolla, said the team are excited to be bringing an authentic restaurant experience to Edinburgh, with a focus on quality and delivering 'proper fish and chips.'

Visit: Vittoria Group, 113 Brunswick Street, EH7 5HR, 0131 556 6171, www.bertiesfishandchips.com/



Scotts Bar and Restaurant

This is the first premises on the east coast of Scotland for Scotts, a highly regarded seafood restaurant chain with flagship restaurants in Troon and Largs.

The chain is run by family hospitality group Buzzworks Holdings. The new restaurant in Queensferry boasts a boat shed facade with a wall of windows to provide spectacular views across the Forth the bridges. A striking seafood display is also be set into the main bar where chefs prepare dishes from the new oyster bar menu in front of guests.

Food is served all day from 8.30am and up until 11pm on Fridays and Saturdays. Dishes range from classic fish and chips to signature seafood sharing options for two, including the £95 mix of whole lobster, six langoustines, king scallops, garlic prawns and a trio of the day's local seafood in a chilli, garlic & coriander butter.

And non-seafood lovers fear not. The menu offers plenty of other options, from crispy katsu chicken to beef lasagne, burgers and steaks.

Visit: Port Edgar Marina, South Queensferry, EH30 9SQ, 0131 370 8166, www.scotts-southqueensferry.co.uk/



Merienda

This Stockbridge restaurant serves Mediterranean-inspired small plates using the finest artisan produce.

The menu is split into sections, intriguingly entitled 'gardens and fields,' 'farms and pastures' and 'rivers and seas.'

It's eccentric and contemporary yet old-fashioned, but not self-consciously trendy.

Visit: 30 N W Circus Place, EH3 6TP, 0131 220 2020, https://eat-merienda.com/

