Edinburgh's Queen Street roadworks causing major traffic delays

Have your say

Drivers in Edinburgh have been facing major delays this afternoon because of roadworks in the city's Queen Street.

The maintenance works, taking place on a section of the road between North Charlotte Street and North St David Street, involves carriageway resurfacing, pedestrian crossing upgrades and ironwork repairs.

And a Tweet within the last hour by Edinburgh Travel News, which is run by members of the council's roads team, read: "Queen Street lane closures beginning to cause some significant issues now - westbound queues are back through Picardy rbt and affecting Broughton Street, Leith Walk and Leith Street. Eastbound queues are back to Randolph Crescent and through Charlotte Square."

READ MORE: Queen Street roadworks to cause travel disruption over several weeks

Edinbugh Travel News added that the road was, at one point today, down to a single lane each way between Frederick Street and Hanover Street.

The roadworks are due to end on November 17.

