Edinburgh’s Queensferry Street closed following serious assault

At least one man has allegedly been stabbed in a street fight in Edinburgh’s city centre this morning.

Queensferry Street has been closed off by police following the attack, which happened about 3.45am.

Three men were hospitalised following the incident.

Police confirmed the street would be closed off between Shandwick Place and Melville Street.

Forensic teams have been checking the scene this morning.

Officers were witnessed using a shovel and several metal poles in the search for evidence.

The police cordon is expected to remain in place for at least the rest of this morning.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “At about 3.45am on Sunday 1st July 2018, officers in Edinburgh attended a disturbance call in Queensferry Street, where it was reported that a number of people had been assaulted.

“As a result three men were treated at the scene by the Scottish Ambulance Service prior to being taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment.

“The full extent of their injuries are not known at this time, although it is believed that at least one of the men has suffered serious injuries.

The road is expected to be closed for most of the morning. Picture: Patisserie Maxime.

“A 32-year-old-man has been arrested in relation to this incident.

“Enquiry into the full circumstances is currently ongoing and cordons are in place Queensferry Street which has been closed meantime.

“We would ask anyone with information to contact police quoting incident 1020 of the 1st July of 2018.”

Some local businesses have already taken the decision to close while buses have been rerouted.

Forensics teams are at the scene. Picture: Rohese Devereux-Taylor

Posting on their Facebook page, Patisserie Maxime wrote: “Due to unforeseen circumstances and an ongoing investigation of a murder by Police Scotland in Queensferry street area, our patisserie will be closed today, Sunday. ☹️

“Tomorrow, it should be all back to usual and we will open as always. Will keep you updated. We apologies for any inconveniences.”