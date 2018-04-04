Edinburgh’s weather: Are the winter conditions set to continue?

Have your say

Edinburgh has been gripped by 24 hours of hail, rain, sleet and snow.

And for many it feels that Spring may never arrive.

A number of flood warnings are in place due to the heavy rain

However, with more heavy rain forecast until around 7pm tonight, will the weather finally clear?

Well there is some good news in store for those in the Capital.

According to latest forecasts from the Met Office, it is set to brigten up from tomorrow.

However, while sunny spells and dry conditions will continue until the weekend, temperatures are not set to increase until Friday.

It was remain relatively cold tomorrow, with highs of 7 degrees before temperatures reach double figures at the weekend.