Edinburgh’s weather: Capital set for ‘2 weeks of sun’

The UK is set to enjoy a mini heatwave from next week, with Edinburgh braced for up to two weeks of hot and sunny weather.

Temperatures are to spike from Sunday hitting 20 degrees.

Monday, 25th June will see highs of 24 degrees with temperatures hitting the low 20s for the rest of the week according to the Met Office and BBC weather.

The higher temperatures shown on the accompanying weather map shows that Scotland will be set for high temperatures as early as this weekend, with highs of 24 degrees in the Edinburgh and the East.

The Met Office also says that better weather is set to continue into July, with the BBC forecast also showing that temperatures will remain in the low 20s from July 1st to the 4th.

A mini heatwave had been forecast for the Capital for next week, but it looks like the good weather is here to stay.

There's set to be a heatwave from this weekend.