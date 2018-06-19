Edinburgh’s weather: Capital set for mini heatwave

The UK is set to enjoy a mini heatwave from next week, and Edinburgh is not going to miss out on the good weather if forecasts are to be believed.

A tweet from the forecast for the next few days read: “Heat builds across the south today and tomorrow, before a notably colder start on Thursday with perhaps some rural frost! Thursday will then be a much fresher day. Things look set to heat up again through the weekend, and even hotter next week!”

According to the most recent forecasts, Edinburgh could see temperatures as high as 24 degrees from the start of the weekend.

The higher temperatures shown on the accompanying weather map shows that Scotland will be set for high temperatures as early as this weekend, with highs of 24 degrees in the Edinburgh and the East.

The Met Office also says that better weather is set to continue into next week, promising even better news when they publish a ten-day forecast tomorrow